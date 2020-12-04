Pauline J. (Cutler) Jacobs, 94, a resident of North Street, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home. Funeral services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on Saturday December 5 at 11am, calling hours are from 10-11am with burial to follow in the Woodford Cemetery. To send the family condolences or to view the complete obituary please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
. To join an online viewing of the service, please use the following link: https://zoom.us/j/98831661691
.