Pauline J. (Cutler) Jacobs
1925 - 2020
Pauline J. (Cutler) Jacobs, 94, a resident of North Street, passed away Tuesday December 1, 2020 at the Vermont Veterans Home. Funeral services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on Saturday December 5 at 11am, calling hours are from 10-11am with burial to follow in the Woodford Cemetery.



Published in The Bennington Banner on Dec. 4, 2020.
