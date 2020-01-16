|
|
Pauline L. Andrews, 80, a resident of North Pownal, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 11, 2020 while wintering at her home in Port Charlotte, FL.
She was born in Bennington, VT on April 4, 1939, daughter of the late Alfred and Emma (Corriveau) LaBrie. She received her education in Bennington and was a graduate of Bennington High School, Class of 1957.
Pauline married John P. Andrews on July 26, 1958. John died April 15, 1975.
Pauline was a cosmetologist and operated her own beauty shop, Nu Image Hair Design in Bennington. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington and a member of the St. Anne's Society. Pauline was a member of the Bennington Moose Lodge and the Pownal Swinging Seniors. She enjoyed all kinds of crafting.
Survivors include four children: Linda (Anthony) Wescott of North Petersburgh, NY, John (Bridgett) Andrews of North Bennington, Scott Andrews of Bennington, and Allen (Rebecca) Andrews of Shaftsbury; six grandchildren, Ashley, Jessica, John, Ethan, Quinn and Abby; two great grandchildren, Layla and Willow; a sister Rachel (Ron) Lauzon of Pownal; a brother, Clarence (Annette) LaBrie of Alplaus, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Pauline is predeceased by a grandson, Dylan Andrews, and a sister, Louise Robinson.
The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Friday, January 31, at 12 noon with a prayer and from Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 12:30 where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, January 31, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place at the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Pauline Andrews memory may be made to the ALS Association through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 16, 2020