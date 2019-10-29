|
Peter C. Pacitto II, 82, peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2019, in the comfort of his home, with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 61 years to the late Grace Olin Pacitto.
Mr. Pacitto was born in Shaftsbury, VT on Oct. 5, 1936, son of the late Peter C. Pacitto Sr. and Amelia D'Amelia Pacitto. He grew up and lived in Shaftsbury, VT until moving to Connecticut sixty years ago. In CT, he was the owner of P & P Foundations. Peter enjoyed his camp in Shaftsbury, hunting, snowmobiling, taking rides in the country, eating at nice restaurants, tinkering in his shed on his tractors and most importantly time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He leaves to cherish his memory, loving daughters, Bethany P. Conti (Daniel) of Ansonia, CT and Wanda P. Horenian (Ara) of Oxford, CT, loving sons, Peter C. Pacitto III of Beacon Falls, CT, Christopher J. Pacitto (Carol) of Bristol, CT and Terry M. Pacitto (Julie) of Southbury, CT, cherished grandchildren, Jason Russell (Jessica), Paul Russell (Krystal), Amy McVay, Sara Tylinski (Matt), Angela Page, Erica Pacitto (Tom), Heidi Lombardo (Matt), Holli Delaney (Chris), Caitlyn Pacitto, John Pacitto (Valerie), Janet Lorancaitis (Bart) and Jenna Pacitto, 17 great-grandchildren, sisters, Pauline Cooke, Viola Myers and Ida (Merton) Snow of Shaftsbury, VT, Anna Becker of Bennington, VT and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, John M. Pacitto and a sister, Esther Greene.
Funeral services for Peter C. Pacitto, II will be held from Mahar & Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Saturday from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m.
Inurnment will take place following the funeral at St. John's Cemetery in North Bennington.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Peter C. Pacitto, II memory, they may be made to Regional Hospice & Palliative Care in Danbury, CT through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 29, 2019