Peter D. Barton, 83, a resident of Winter Haven Drive, passed away Saturday June 22, 2019 at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Peter was born in Barton, VT on February 12, 1936, the son of Roger and Helen McMann Barton, graduating from Orleans, VT High School and attending the University of Vermont. Peter was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Korean conflict. He was an officer for the Vermont State Police and former Bennington, VT Chief of Police. He spent 10 years in the Attorney General's Office as the Chief State Investigator and was also an Investigator for Bennington County as part of The State's Attorney's Office. Peter was the former Chief of Security at Mount Snow, and since 1987 owned and operated The Barton Agency, Inc. He was also a very active member of the community, having served as Town and School Moderator from 1970-1983, Justice of the Peace from 2015-2017, Town Constable from 1971-1979, 1989-1990, and 1998-Present, and a twenty-year veteran of the Wilmington Fire Department. He was a 58-year, 32nd-degree member of Social Lodge #38, F & AM, in Wilmington, from which he recently retired as Secretary. He was also a former Worshipful Master of the Lodge. Peter was a Trustee of the Baptist Church, and a member of the Brattleboro Elks Lodge. His true passion was his family and his love for summers at his camp in Barton, VT. Peter is survived by his wife Connie, whom he married on April 6th, 1958, his children Keli Gould and her husband Joel of Wilmington, Jeffrey Barton and his wife Joanne of Colchester, VT, and Timothy Barton and his wife Carolyn of Westborough, MA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jamie Brown and her husband Christopher, Stefanie Rosso and her partner Chad Bullock, David Rosso and his wife Lindsay, Nicholas, Connor, Ryann and Drew Barton, and five great-grandchildren, Brayden, Landon, and Avery Brown and Grace and Isla Bullock. Peter is also survived by his sister Susan Farrelley of East Brookfield, MA, and his brothers Barry Barton of South Carolina and James Barton of Charleston, VT. Funeral services for Peter will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 1pm at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Wilmington. Interment and military honors will follow in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of visiting hours, friends are invited to join Peter's family at a reception in his honor, immediately following interment services at The Masonic Temple, 7 East Main Street, Wilmington. Memorial gifts in Peter's memory may be made to the , c/o Covey-Allen and Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 215, Wilmington, VT 05363. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Covey-Allen and Shea Funeral Home, 44 East Main Street, Wilmington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 25, 2019