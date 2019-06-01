|
|
Peter Longley Stromgren of Old Bennington Vermont passed away on May 24, 2019. He was born October 28, 1942 in Peterborough NH. He leaves his wife of 52 years Robin, his son Daniel, daughter-in-law Carin and grandson Morgan. Morgan and his GF had a special bond that included a rhubarb pie every Memorial Day. Peter enjoyed hiking in the White Mountains spending several summers working for the AMC.
He was passionate about his long career developing new markets for multi-national corporations. After his retirement, Peter worked on a statewide plan for economic development, was instrumental in the efforts to buy Prospect Mountain X-County Ski Area, volunteered at the Clark Art Institute, and audited courses at Williams College.
Peter was energetic, inventive, compassionate. He loved his family and friends. He will be missed.
There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to:
The Puerto Rico relief effort (indicate in the memo line): Bennington County Habitat for Humanity P.O. Box 1159 Manchester, Vermont 05254 Bennington Rescue Squad 120 McKinley St. Bennington 05201
Published in Bennington Banner on June 1, 2019