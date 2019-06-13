|
|
Peter Paul Stanislaw of The Villages, Florida, formerly of Bennington, Vermont, born on April 2, 1938 to Peter Stanislaw and Anna Marie Caiola, passed away peacefully at his home June 4, 2019 with his wife Judith by his side.
Pete was born in Paterson, New Jersey and graduated from local schools. He earned a Bachelor's of Science degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1973 and worked as Vice President of Engineering for Morrison Berkshire in North Adams, Massachusetts.
Pete married the love of his life, Judith Hall, June 14, 1969. Together they raised seven children, Peter (Vicki) Stanislaw, Susan (Stephen) Plaisance, Garry (Jennifer) Stanislaw, Karen (Jim) Raymond, Laura (Skip) Sant, Luanne (David) Smedley, and Jennifer Austin. Pete loved his 15 grandchildren; Peter, Nick, Michael, Carly, Michelle, Timothy, Garrison, Amanda, Allison, Julia, Shane, Joshua, Andrew, and Molly, and five great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his grandson Daniel in 2010, and first wife Lucy Jane Lohrey in 2007.
While his family was his source of pride and his greatest passion, Pete had several interests that he shared with others. An accomplished saxophonist and clarinet player, Pete would often end up "part of the band" at family weddings. He was an excellent dancer and loved nothing more than taking Judy for a spin around the dance floor. Pete was a lifelong fan of the New York Giants, an excellent golfer, and a wonderful friend.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Funeral arrangements are private and at the convenience of the family.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 13, 2019