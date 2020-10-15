1/1
Peter Souza
"Peter died suddenly at age 81 , "He was always kind, loving and generous to everyone. His greatest virtue was his love of our beautiful planet and all her species and the protection of them all." says his bereaved wife Sheila, who was with Peter since 1998. "Peter saved land on Cape Cod that is cherished by all who pass through today for its rare beauty and rare wildlife habitat. He also served on town boards and as selectman."He helped many people; he saved my life and things he said to me years ago still influence my life today" says one dear friend. In Bennington with his wife for 14 years he is known for rescuing and rehoming mustangs and raising East German shepherds.

A funeral mass will be held Sat. Oct. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Main Street Bennington VT. Read the full obituary at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
