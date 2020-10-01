Philip B. Herbert 74 a resident of East Arlington Road passed away on Monday September 29, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. The youngest of nine children of John Adam and Ruth Brooks Herbert, Philip was born in Baltimore, Maryland on August 20, 1946. He met the love-of-his-life, Bob Fogelgren, on July 4, 1976 in Washington, DC whom he eventually married in Vermont. For 35 years he was the owner and manager of Third Day, a plant store and well known landmark in the Dupont Circle area of Washington, D.C. He was affectionately known as "The Plant Doctor" for his expertise on plants. Upon relocating to Arlington, VT in 2007 from Takoma Park, Maryland, he had used his knowledge of plants at the Clear Brook Farm and his "people" talents at Bennington Potters. His hobbies and interests included gardening, traveling, reading, cooking, attending the theatre and visiting museums. He looked forward to an annual pilgrimage with Bob to New York City to attend the theaters and visit the museums. Philip enjoyed caring for his cats Squirt and Tom -Tom. Always a happy person, he will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor , his ability to tell a great story and his big beautiful blue eyes. He leaves his husband Bob Fogelgren, brothers Billy of Bay St. Louis, MO and Eddie of Baltimore, MD, sisters Kitty of Annandale, VA, Joan of Towson, MD and Betty of New Smyrna Beach, Florida as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins and numerous friends and people he met while working. At this time there are no formal services. Memorial gifts may be made to the Bennington Museum in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 528, Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com