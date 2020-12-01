Phillip Ensign Sprague, 66, a resident of Harlan Road, North Bennington passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 27, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Phillip's death came following a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Bennington on July 11, 1954, he is the son of Sara (Sprague) Kenyon and the late Ensign Sprague. Phillip received his early education in North Bennington and was a 1972 graduate of Mt. Anthony Union High School. Phillip later graduated from the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn, NY with majors in Communication Design and Illustration Drawing.
For many years prior to his illness, Phillip was employed by various contractors in the area as an outstanding painter and a fine art designer.
He was a longtime member of the North Bennington Baptist Church where he also taught Sunday School.
Some of his favorite past times were painting, creating, and playing his guitar. He was a master artist who excelled in many artistic endeavors. He loved painting sailboats and seascapes.
Survivors include his three children, Nathan E. Sprague and fiancée, Jessica McGarry of Fort Lee, NJ, Isaac E. Sprague of North Bennington and Hannah E. Sprague of Burlington; his mother, Sara Kenyon of North Bennington; the mother of his children, Marcy E. Sprague of North Bennington; two brothers, Duane T. Sprague of Eagle Bridge, NY and Donald E. Sprague and his wife Joyce of Shaftsbury; a sister and brother-in-law, Amy Kenyon Williams and Craig D. Williams of Venice, FL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his father, Phillip was pre-deceased by his beloved son, Aaron E. Sprague and his step-father, David Kenyon.
The funeral will be held from the Green Mountain Christian Center in Bennington on Friday December 4th at 11:00am. Followed by a reception at Jensen's Restaurant from 2:00-4:00pm.
Due to the restrictions from Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required in the church.
Burial will take place in the family lot in Grandview Cemetery in North Bennington.
In lieu of flowers, friends who desire to make memorial contributions in Phillip's memory, may do so to The North Bennington Baptist Church through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
