|
|
Rochester, NY. August 1, 2019. Phyllis Cryan Reynolds. Age 89 years. Passed peacefully 10 days short of the first anniversary of the passing of her soul-mate and loving husband of 66 years, David Albee Reynolds. Predeceased by parents Walter Lawrence Cryan and Pauline Schankweiler Cryan, and brothers Bruce and Larry Cryan. Survived by sons Stephen (Jackie) and Larry (Debbie), daughter Sara (Eric Seyferth) and exchange student/daughter Keiko (Hitoshi) Yamada. She is also survived by grandchildren Robbie, Katie, Alex, Carrie, Allison, Julia, Elise, and Kanako, and great grandsons Caleb and Cameron.
Phyl was born in Phillipsburg, NJ, and although she lived parts of her life in New York, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Vermont, she always considered herself a Jersey Girl. An early female STEM student, she was a proud Class of '50 graduate of Douglass College, now a part of Rutgers University, with a BS in Biology. Following graduation, she worked at Merck Pharmaceuticals. Later jobs included work in the Registrar's Office at RIT and as a Weight Watchers counselor (an extension of her lifelong interest in healthy eating). She volunteered at Mendon Ponds Park and was on the Town of Penfield Planning Board.
Phyl was very involved with her children's and grandchildren's school and extracurricular activities. She served as a Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader and softball coach. She enthusiastically attended family sporting events, including high school and college soccer games, cross-country ski races, and tennis matches.
While at Douglass, Phyl took an ornithology course which sparked her lifelong passion as a birder. She found particular joy throughout her life in spreading her love of birds to family members, friends, and others.
Life-long learning and traveling, especially with grandchildren in later years, brought great pleasure. Phyl traveled to all 50 states and, more recently, many corners of the world while on over 40 Elder Hostel/Road Scholar excursions. Birding was incorporated into many of her travels. An active outdoors person, she loved hiking, biking, cross-country skiing, and canoeing. At the age of 63, Phyl and Dave hiked the complete Long Trail in Vermont together.
Phyl was particularly proud of, and vocal about, her liberal political leanings. She took part in a number of marches, including civil rights marches in Newark, NJ, anti-war marches in Washington, DC, and, in 2017, the Women's March in Rochester.
In her final years, Phyl was able to share her lifelong love of laughter with her dear friends, neighbors, and caregivers in the St. John's community. The kind attention and care that she and her cat Li'l Rei received from the Hawthorne staff are greatly appreciated by her family.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center (400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104), the Nature Conservancy (274 Goodman St N, Suite B261, Rochester, NY 14607) or St. John's Foundation (www.stjohnsliving.org/donate/). A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10 AM in the Parks Room of Chestnut Court, St. John's Meadows, 1 Johnsarbor Dr. W., Rochester, NY.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 17, 2019