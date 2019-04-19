|
|
Phyllis Mae (Squiers) Main, 88, a resident of Blackberry Lane, passed away April 17, 2019 at Bennington Health & Rehabilitation Center. Phyllis was born in Arlington, Vt on May 12, 1930 the daughter of the late Royce and Margaret (Gilbar) Squiers and attended local schools. Phyllis loved her home and cherished times spent with her family. She enjoyed Music, playing bingo, dancing, camping and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. Phyllis was a former member of Harvest Christian Ministries in Bennington. Phyllis is survived by her children Steven Main and his wife Kathy of Alton, Virginia, Jeffrey Main and his wife Sue of Pownal, Brian Main and his wife Marie of Bennington, Lisa Kelley and her husband Brian of Fayetteville, NC, Barry and his wife Wanda Main of Bennington, Melanie Slavin and her husband Larry, Jr of Melbourne, FL and her daughter in law Joanne Main of Bennington, her brothers Max Squiers of Bennington and David Squiers and his wife Bonnie of White Creek, NY, sisters Esther Gates and Hazel Harrington both of Bennington and many grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband Norman E. Main who passed away January 8, 2017, and her son Danny Main. A celebration of the life of Phyllis Mae (Squiers) Main will be held Saturday April 20, 2019 at 11am at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. Interment will be private. Visiting hours at the funeral home will be held Friday April 19, 2019 from 5-7pm. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Phyllis's memory may be made to the Bennington Rescue Squad, Saint Judes Children's Hospital or The , c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 19, 2019