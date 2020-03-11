|
Pierette Panzari Evans, 90, formerly of The Meadows in Manchester, passed away March 8, 2020 at Bennington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Pierette was born in London, England on January 25, 1930 the daughter of the late Pietro and Maria Aguda Panziari and attended London schools with some time spent in school in Italy . In her younger years, Pierette worked as a waitress in her parents restaurant in London. She provided catering for many years and upon moving to Vermont owned and operated the Snow Bound Motel and finished her working career as the seamstress at the Equinox. She was a member of St. Paul's Christ Our Savior Parish Roman Catholic Church in Manchester where she was formerly active in the Catholic Daughters. She was a member of BPW, was a Cub Scout Den Leader, and enjoyed making quilts for the Rescue Squad, Hospitals and Nursing Homes. She lived in Italy during WWII where she enjoyed taking care of children. Pierette is survived by her children Linda Sargent (Tom Ouellette) of Manchester, Janet Benson (John) of Manchester and Steve Evans (Trish) also of Manchester, grandchildren Michelle Dansby (Jason),John Sargent (Sadie), Ed Morrison, Mike Jefferson, Deidre Evans and Tyler Benson, 11 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony John Evans whom she married March 22, 1952 in London, England and her son Christopher John Evans. A mass of Christian death and burial will be celebrated Friday March 13,2020 at 12:30pm at St Paul's Christ Our Savior Parish in Manchester. Interment will follow in Factory Point Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held from 10am-Noon two hours prior to the mass Friday March 13, 2020 at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, Vermont. If friends desire, memorial gifts may be made to the , c/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester Center, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences please visitwww.sheafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 11, 2020