Pierina B. Fresia, age 108, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend died peacefully on Thursday February 20, 2020 at Bennington Health and Rehab following a brief stay there. Previously, she had made her home with her daughter, Janice and son-in-law, Lawrence Disco of Manchester, VT. In addition to her daughter and son-in-law, she leaves three grandsons, Michael Disco and his wife, Erin Westerman of California; Bryan Disco of Troy, NY and Daniel Disco and his wife, Stephanie of Guilford, CT, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her two brothers, Aldo and Reno Orsi, her sister, Ulca Ferry and her former husband, Henry Fresia.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Pierina Fresia will be celebrated Saturday February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart/St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. Burial will be in the spring in Dellwood Cemetery in Manchester, VT. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St. Pittsfield, MA will be Friday from 5-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the School of Sacred Heart Saint Francis de Sales in Bennington, VT. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 23, 2020