Priscilla H. Rice, 71, a resident of Morgan Street in Bennington died Monday June 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family following a brief illness.Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services.A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held at a later date.To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net