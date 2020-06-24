Priscilla H. Rice, 71, a resident of Morgan Street in Bennington died Monday June 22, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family following a brief illness.
Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
A celebration of Priscilla's life will be held at a later date.
To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in The Bennington Banner on Jun. 24, 2020.