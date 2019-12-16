|
|
|
Priscilla 1931 - Linnie 2019 Gurek Priscilla Linnie Gurek, 88, formerly of Great Barrington died Thursday November 28, 2019 at Holyoke Healthcare Center. Priscilla was born in Watertown N.Y. on February 24, 1931 daughter of Varner and Viola (Rittis) Lyman. She grew up on the family farm in Lowville N.Y. and at the age the age of 5 lost her hearing while battling spinal meningitis. An active student and proud graduate of Lowville Academy class of 1950. After high school Priscilla went on to receive an associates degree from SUNY Canton and received certification training at Syracuse Medical Hospital. Priscilla worked for many years as a cytotechnologist at Fairview Hospital in Great Barrington. She was active at the Claire Teague Senior Center and enjoyed painting and drawing. Priscilla's husband Francis P. Gurek, whom she met at Jug End Barn resort in Egremont, married on September 19, 1964 predeceased her on April 30, 1998. Priscilla is survived by one son, Dale L. Gurek and wife Shannon of South Hadley, one step son, Robert A. Gurek and wife Ann (Fiorini) of Venice FL, three grandchildren, Caroline, Christine and Cianna and two step grandchildren, Shawn and Elizabeth.
Funeral Services for Priscilla Linnie Gurek will be held on Friday December 20 at 11:00 AM at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Thursday December 19 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Elder Service of Berkshire Country in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 16, 2019