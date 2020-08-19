Raef Wood Cornell 23 of East Dorset Died unexpectedly Sunday August 16, 2020 at his recent Wallingford Vermont residence.
Raef was born in Bennington VT. March 2, 1997 the son of Gavin Wood Cornell of Sunderland, VT and Denise Csurny of East Dorset, VT.
Raef Graduated from Burr and Burton Academy Class of 2015. Raef loved to cook and he worked in food service on Stratton Mountain for several years. He went on to attend college at Community College of Vermont in Bennington. He worked installing solar panels at Grass Roots Solar in East Dorset, VT. Raef always wanted and reached for more. He lived life to the fullest and had a knack for getting most jobs he wanted.
At 23 Raefie was an old soul that appreciated what the generations before him offered along with his family history. He was very independent and appreciative of his surroundings. He was an avid skateboarder and Snowboarder. Music was a big part of his life. He loved attending live music and was especially into festivals such as The Frendly Gathering and Jerry Jam where he would camp for days of peace, love and music. His extended family of friends went on forever. Raef loved the outdoors and adventurous travel. His religion was nature and he was guided by his free spirit and caring ways. Most of all he was a good and trusted friend. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
in addition to his parents Raef is survived by his brothers Adin and Cruz Cornel of East Dorset. His Grandparents Ronald and Patricia Csurny of East Dorset and Stephen Wood Cornell of Key West, Florida. His stepmother Megan Cornell and step-sister Morgan Burns of Sunderland. Along with Uncle Derek(Kathy) Cornell, Aunt Erin Kaukus(Martin) and Greer Cornell and special cousins Caroline, Ali and Perry. He was predeceased by his brother Sean Cornell in 2007.
A public Celebration of Life will be held Saturday August 22, 11:00 outside at the residence of Art and Kim Tenner 297 Route 313 west in Arlington Vermont. Wear Your Mask! Certified Life Cycle Celebrant Ronald Hunt will officiate and a time of fellowship and refreshment will follow there. Cremation Services are Under the direction of Mahar Funeral and Cremation Service in Manchester Vermont. https://www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net/