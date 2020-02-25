Home

Ramona M. Turgeon


1931 - 2020
Ramona M. Turgeon Obituary
Mrs. Ramona M. Turgeon, 88, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home.

The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 3:30 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, 2100 E. Fifth Street, Greenville, NC 27858. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:15 to 3:15 PM prior to the service.

Mrs. Turgeon was a native of Pownal, Vermont where she lived most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church. Ramona loved cooking and was an avid reader. A loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Ramona was preceded in death by her parents, a son, two brothers and a sister.

She is survived by her: loving husband of 69 years, William L. Turgeon; son, Ted W. Turgeon, and wife, Dawn; daughters, Paula Leonhardt and husband, John; and Julie Smith and husband, Derrick;10 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 25, 2020
