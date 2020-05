Raymond E. Campbell, 46, a resident of Main St in Bennington died unexpectedly Thursday April 30, 2020 at his residence.Visitation for Raymond will be held at the convenience of the family.Due to Covid 19 there will not be a public funeral service.A graveside committal service will be held at the family lot at White Chapel Cemetery on Tuesday May 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.To read the full obituary please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net