Raymond Vivaldi, 92, a resident of Bennington, VT died on Monday, July 20, 2020 following a brief illness.Funeral services will be private and held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington . The family would like to thank the staff of Rivers Edge Community Care Home for their care and support. Contributions can be made to HIS Pantry through the funeral home. The guestbook and obituary can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net