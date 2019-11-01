|
|
Rebecca Fay Sausville-Smith passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at her home in Bennington, VT. She was born on April 17, 1959 in Bennington to Janet (Bushee) and the late Francis Sausville, and was a graduate of Mount Anthony Union High School, the University of Vermont, and from the University of New England with a Master's Degree in Education.
Becky was a long time educator in the Mount Anthony Union School District, working with students with special needs to ensure their access to education and success in the classroom. She served on countless professional committees and helped the school transition from a junior high school or a middle school to better serve adolescents. She was a generous souls whose door was always open to the many who sought her counsel. Becky always kept the candy jar stocked and was a constant source of hilarious, adorable misadventures. She led a healthy and active life with friends including trips to the Bennington Rec and service projects with the NorShaft Lions. Her passing leaves a void in the school community that we'll not be replaced.
Becky enjoyed traveling to North Carolina and Atlantic City with friends, and spending time with her family. She loved shopping with friends, playing with her dogs, and going to the beach. She was always ready to help a friend in need, and often talked teaching her sons to fish alongside her father when they were young.
She loved her children more than anything, and worked hard her whole life to ensure they had everything they needed. She earned her Master's Degree while working full time and raising four boys, and was passionate about giving them every opportunity she could. She made sure they knew how to cook, and passed along her dry sense of humor to all of them.
Becky was predeceased by her father, Francis, in 2007. She is survived by her mother, Janet, of Bennington, VT; sister Susan and husband Duane Spomer of Kearneysville, WV; her sons Michael Weaver and wife Bianca of Louisville, KY; Francis Smith and wife Amanda; Jacob Smith, all of Bennington, VT; and Lucas Smith and fiancee Allison Davis of Westfield, MA; and longtime companion Robert Bushee of Pownal, VT.
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday November 4, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Rebecca will be held at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Monday at 3:00 p.m.
The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery.
If friends desire contributions in memory of Rebecca Fay Sausville-Smith may be to either the Special Education Fund at the Mount Anthony Middle School, The or the Second Chance Animal Shelter through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 1, 2019