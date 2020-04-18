Home

Renee Adriance Simon


1937 - 2020
Renee Adriance Simon Obituary
Renee Adriance Simon, New York, NY. Born February 12, 1937 to John P. and Barbara Lane Adriance of Poughkeepsie, NY, died March 17, 2020. Renee was the wife of the late artist, Sidney Simon. She is survived by sons Nick and Tony, her step children Mark, Teru, Rachel, Nora and Juno and by her sister MaryJane Hall and her children, Adrianne, John and the late Will Weir, as well as many grandchildren and great grand children. She was a loving mother to both her boys and all of her extended family. She was a thoughtful, faithful big sister and a generous friend to many, ever ready to listen.

Renee held a BA in Art History from the University of Michigan and an MSW from Fordham University. In her work as a social worker, she strove to care for children and youth with disabilities and with special needs, particularly inspired by her son Nick.

For the past 57 years Greenwich Village has been Renee's home, with summers spent on Cape Cod, MA. A patron of musicians and artists, she loved concerts, films and was an avid reader. When in Truro, she loved spending time with her flowers, watching incredible sunsets and visiting with friends. Beautiful and elegant inside and out, Renee will be sorely missed by all!

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in her memory.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 18, 2020
