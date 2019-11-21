Home

Brewster-Shea Funeral and Cremation Services
Reta Hope Bootmann-Hall

Reta Hope Bootmann-Hall Obituary
Reta Hope Bootmann-Hall, 100, of East Dorset, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. Reta was born in North Clarendon, VT on June 23, 1919 the daughter of the late Walter and Stella Mills Bootmann. She was raised in Mt. Holly and graduated from Rutland High School in 1937. She attended Mary-Hitchcock for nursing training, graduating in 1942 and worked as a visiting nurse with Dr. Holmes in Ludlow, VT. Reta worked as a surgical and Obstetrics nurse at Fletcher Allen Hospital. She also enjoyed reading, going for rides and spending time with her family. She traveled extensively with her husband Jordan Hall of Ludlow, VT to France and Germany when he was serving in the Air Force during WWII and the Korean Conflict. She enjoyed crocheting and embroidery and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Ludlow, VT. Reta is survived by her son Eugene Hall and his wife Kay of Wasilla, AK and her daughter Margaret Hall-Chalmers and her husband Richard of East Dorset, VT; six grandchildren Richard, Seth and his wife Hayley, Daniel and his wife Erin, David, Kimberly Gagne and her husband Jason, and Katherine Rogers; and six great-grandchildren Teegan, Taryn, Caiden, Connor and Finley Hall and Christopher Rogers. She was preceded in death by her husband Jordan and her seven siblings. Funeral services for Reta will be held Saturday November 23, 2019 at 11am at Brewster-Shea Funeral Home 34 Park Place Manchester Center, VT. Interment will follow in the family lot in South Village Cemetery in East Dorset, VT. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Reta's memory may be made to the Second Chance Animal Shelter, BPI or the Vermont Institute of Natural Science. C/o Brewster-Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 885 Manchester, VT 05255. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 21, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -