Richard E. "Dick" Rabideau, age 93, a resident of North Petersburgh, died suddenly February 9, 2020 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
He was born in Burlington, Vermont to the late Elphage and Marion (Sancomb) Rabideau. He married the former Evelyn "Evie" Dick on November 4, 1946 in Troy, New York.
Dick received his education at Sacred Heart School and Bennington High School.
Dick was employed for 48 years at Fairdale Farms, later to be known as Garelick Farms. He started by delivering milk from the barns to the dairy plant, but soon became indispensable by learning to operate and fix every machine in the plant. He was reluctant to join management, but when he did, he did it with a working man's touch, and still went in early to keep the plant running.
He enjoyed every manner of sports. During his younger years he played fast pitch softball on Fairdale's team as well as for Prince's Restaurant. In his middle years he took up golf and played on any nine-hole course within reasonable distance from home, eventually playing in golf leagues. But forever he was a bowler and an excellent one at that, eventually representing Vermont State in the ABC Senior Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He accumulated more trophies than a house could hold and bowled up to the golden age of 89.
Dick is survived by his wife of 74 years, Evelyn of North Petersburg, and their three children: a son and daughter-in-law, R. Wayne and Sharon Rabideau of Greensboro, NC, a daughter and son-in-law Linda and Fred Torrisi of Anchorage, AK, and a daughter, Deborah Rabideau of Colchester, VT; six grandchildren: Betty Jo Rabideau Harvey, Jason Rabideau, Jeremy Rabideau, Craig Stevens, Derek Rabideau Campbell and Mihai Torrisi; and eleven great- grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington, VT on May 16 at 10AM where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered. Following the service attendees are invited to join the family at the parish hall for conversation and lunch before heading back home.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions in Richard Rabideau's memory may be made to the Sacred Heart School through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 22, 2020