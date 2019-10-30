|
Richard G. Cameron, 72, a resident of Bennington, VT died Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Bennington Health & Rehabilitation following a long illness.
Born in Bennington January 30, 1947, he was the son of the late Guy and Jean (Hard) Cameron. He received his education in the Bennington schools.
Following school Rick enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and retired with 23 years of service. Rick was a veteran of the Vietnam War.
He married the former Joanne Beninati on June 21, 1975 at the Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, NY.
For over thirty years Rick had been employed at Park Lawn Cemetery from which he retired.
Rick was life member of Post 1332 in Bennington. An avid outdoorsman, he especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his wife, Joanne Cameron of Hoosick Falls; four children, Jill (Matthew) Hathaway of Bennington, Richard Cameron Jr. of Bennington, Rebecca (Joseph Wolfrum) Cameron of Cambridge, NY, and Michael (Morgan) Cameron of White Creek, NY; Seven grandchildren, Brandon, Nolin, Cassidy, Brooke, Calvin, Mattea and Alivia; five brothers and sisters, Karen, Jennifer, Paula, Rod and Camille and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at the Mahar & Son Funeral Home on Friday, November 1, ,2019 from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Arlington on Friday at 2:30 p.m.
Should friends desire memorial contributions in Richard G. Cameron's memory may be made to the Cancer Center Community Crusaders through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Oct. 30, 2019