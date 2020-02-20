Home

1944 - 2020
Richard Henry Vachon Jr. Obituary
Richard Henry Vachon, Jr., 75, of the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington, VT died Sunday, February 16, 2020.

The funeral will be held at the Four Chaplins All Faith Chapel at the Vermont Veterans Home on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:30am where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place.

Friends may call at the chapel on Saturday from 10 am until the time of the service.

You may view the complete obituary at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Bennington Banner on Feb. 20, 2020
