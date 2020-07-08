1/1
Richard M. Lyon
1948 - 2020
Richard M. Lyon, 72, a resident of Myers Road in Shaftsbury, VT died Saturday July 4, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a brief illness.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday July 10, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. with a prayer and then from Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church at 1:00 p.m. where the Liturgy of Christian Death and Burial will be offered.The burial will take place in the family lot at the South Shaftsbury Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 12:15 p.m. when the family will be in attendance.

You can read the full obituary at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
E. P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home, Inc.
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
