Robert S. Brott, 63, passed away on Saturday July 13th at the Albany Medical Center. He resided on Brunswick Road in Troy.
Survivors include his sister Mary Brott of Hoosick Falls, NY, brother George Brott of Rutland, VT, son Michael W. Ellis of Cambridge, NY, niece Theresa E. Ballard and nephew Jason E. Chaplin.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday July 18th at 5:00 pm, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 pm until the start of the service. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Polish Hall on Mechanic Street in Hoosick Falls.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 17, 2019