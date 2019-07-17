Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahar Funeral Home
43 Main Street
Hoosick Falls, NY 12090
518-686-5123
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Brott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard S. Brott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard S. Brott Obituary
Robert S. Brott, 63, passed away on Saturday July 13th at the Albany Medical Center. He resided on Brunswick Road in Troy.

Survivors include his sister Mary Brott of Hoosick Falls, NY, brother George Brott of Rutland, VT, son Michael W. Ellis of Cambridge, NY, niece Theresa E. Ballard and nephew Jason E. Chaplin.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday July 18th at 5:00 pm, at the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 3:00 pm until the start of the service. Following the service there will be a gathering at the Polish Hall on Mechanic Street in Hoosick Falls.
Published in Bennington Banner on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now