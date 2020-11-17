Richard Haight of Bennington, VT died unexpectedly November 15th at SVMC. He was 75 years old. Dick grew up in Milford, New York. He was the son of Ken and Priscilla Haight. He graduated from Milford Central School and Syracuse University. Always active in sports, Dick played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He played baseball for Syracuse University. Following graduation, he married Judith Nightingale. Dick worked in sales and management for Procter & Gamble. They lived in Rochester, NY and Holliston, MA prior to moving to Bennington. In Bennington, Dick co-owned Bennington Aviation. In 1975, he sold out to his partner Dave Corey and bought Bennington Display. He operated Bennington Display until it closed in 1986. In retirement, Dick and his wife traveled throughout the United States and Canada visiting National Parks and enjoying the scenic beauty of both countries. Dick enjoyed both downhill and cross-country skiing and helped coach the Bill Koch Ski League for many years. He was a member and past president of the Bennington Lions Club. He volunteered at SVMC, helping in the Physical Therapy department and the Emergency Room. He was a member of the Second Congregational Church. Dick is survived by his wife Judy, his two children Erik and Krista, and several cousins. He is predeceased by his infant sister Marilyn. At the deceased request, there will be no calling hours and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Richard Haight may be made to the Milford Cemetery Association or to the Emergency Room Department at SVMC c/o Shea Family Funeral Homes P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com