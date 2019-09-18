Home

Rita A. Gauthier Obituary
Rita A. Gauthier, 91, a resident of Colonial Gardens, Bennington, died peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Watson House in North Bennington.

Born in Bennington on November 4, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Agnes (Shepard) Hewson. Rita received her education at the North Bennington school and was a 1946 graduate of North Bennington High School.

Rita married Anthony C. Gauthier on May 21, 1949 at St. John the Baptist Church in North Bennington. Mr. Gauthier died December 4, 1992.

In earlier years Rita was employed at the EZ Mill and Hoy Manufacturing Company. Her last employment prior to retirement was at the Paradise Motor Inn in Bennington.

Rita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church in North Bennington and a former member of the Sodality at the church. A large part of Rita's life was the time she spent caring for her family and others.

Survivors include a sister, Helen Dailey of Walnut Creek, CA and several nieces and nephews. Rita was predeceased by a brother, John Hewson.

The funeral will be held from the Mahar & Son Funeral Home Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:15 with a prayer and then from St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in North Bennington at 12 noon where the Liturgy of Christian Burial will be offered.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Burial will take place in the family lot in St. Johns Cemetery.

Should friends desire memorial contributions in Rita Gauthier's memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church through the office of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.

Online condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Sept. 18, 2019
