Rita L. Kittel, 86, a long-time resident of White Creek, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.
Burial will take place in the family lot at Rosewood Cemetery, White Creek, on Thursday, August 27. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where services will be offered by Pastor Jonathan Youngman, pastor of the Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in effect.
