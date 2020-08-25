1/
Rita L. Kittel
1934 - 2020
Rita L. Kittel, 86, a long-time resident of White Creek, NY, died peacefully on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Centers for Living and Rehabilitation in Bennington following a long illness.

Burial will take place in the family lot at Rosewood Cemetery, White Creek, on Thursday, August 27. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. where services will be offered by Pastor Jonathan Youngman, pastor of the Hoosick Falls Community Alliance Church. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be in effect.

To read the entire obituary and leave guestbook condolences, please visit www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net



Published in The Bennington Banner on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
