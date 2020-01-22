|
Rita M. Krawczyk, 100, a resident of Niles School Road in Pownal, VT died Tuesday January 21, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington following a brief illness. She was born in Bennington, VT on September 1, 1919. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Philomena (Giroux) Chenaille. Rita received her education in the Pownal schools. She married Peter J. Krawczyk in Bennington on June 1, 1940. Peter died February 5, 2007. Rita was employed for many years at the General Cable Company in Pownal. Rita was loved by many people. She was known for her homemade soups and pastries. She would welcome anyone for her "Sunday' dinners. Rita and Pete also had great gardens and would freeze and can anything possible. They also had and raised animals and feathered friends. Many school kids would take tours on the farm to see the animals. She also babysat for neighborhood kids for many years. She will be missed by many. Survivors include four children, Linda Carey (Terry) of Pownal, Gerald Krawczyk (Sandy) of Pownal, Neil Krawczyk (Leanne) of Arlington and Kevin Krawczyk (Linda) of Bennington. Her grandsons, Shawn Carey (Robin), Jamie Carey (Amy), Scott Krawczyk, Neil Krawczyk (Brandy) and Jeff Krawczyk (Megan). Her granddaughters, Chris Hodges (Scott), Missy Belville (Mike), Tracy Rose (Jeff) and Pam Sommersville (Matt). Rita had nineteen great grandchildren and two great great grandsons. Along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Rita was pre-deceased by a daughter, Martha Krawczyk and by nine brothers and sisters. The funeral will be held from the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday January 23, 2020 at noon Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service The burial will take place in the family lot at Park Lawn Cemetery. If friends desire contributions in memory of Rita M. Krawczyk may be made to the Pownal Rescue Squad through the office of the Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main St. Bennington, VT 05201. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Jan. 22, 2020