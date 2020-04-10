|
Rita M. Wendell, 86, passed away at her home on Wilson Hill Road, Tuesday, March 17th. She was the wife of the late William Wendell who died in 2009.
Rita was born on November 11, 1933, in Jamaica, NY, daughter of the late Howard and Mary (McCarthy) Cooke. She was a homemaker all of her life and enjoyed shopping and her dogs.
Survivors include her sons William J. Wendell of Albany, NY and Edward M. Wendell (Rose) of Bennington, VT, grandchildren Christina Wendell and Duane Knapp also great-grandchildren Corbyn and Alicia Knapp.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society through the funeral home.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 10, 2020