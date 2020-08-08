Robert Adams Goodfellow of Manchester, Vermont died at the Vermont Veterans Home in Bennington on August 2, 2020. He was 93 years old. Robert was born in 1927 to Robert Alexander Goodfellow and Harriet Adams Goodfellow at his grandparents' home in Norwich, CT. He graduated from high school in Chatham, N.J. in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Naval Reserves. After serving in the Reserves, he was later called to serve in the Navy as WWII continued on. He was stationed in Guam, Puerto Rico and Iwo Jima. After being honorably discharged in 1953 he then used the G.I. Bill of Rights to pay for his college education at Lafayette College. He graduated from Lafayette with a degree in economics and business. He worked in business and marketing throughout his career. Robert met the love of his life, Consolee (Lee) Schaeffer, on a blind date. Lee is the daughter of noted illustrator Mead Schaeffer. Bob and Lee married in 1951 and went on to have four children. They made their homes in Chatham, N.J. and Ridgefield, CT. before moving to Vermont. While living in Vermont, Bob enjoyed antique cars and attended all the antique car shows in the area. His favorite car was his 1970 gold Cadillac Deville convertible which the family named "Old Goldie." He often drove Old Goldie down to Mrs. Murphy's Donuts to catch up on all the local news. He also was a member of the Knights of the Roundtable at the Wayside Store in Arlington where he loved discussing politics and current events. Bob and Lee enjoyed taking drives and picnicking near the Green River and the Battenkill in Arlington. It was a special place for them due to fond memories of times spent at the art studio Lee's father once had nearby. Bob is survived by his wife of 69 years, Consolee (Lee) Goodfellow, his sister Grace Overstreet of Virginia, his son Robert Goodfellow of Sunderland, his son Richard and wife Amy of Arlington, his daughter Susan Waker and husband Timothy of Manchester and daughter Jennifer Bushee and husband Robert Bushee of Manchester. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves his beloved cat Caesar. There will be no services at this time. A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store