Robert Amidon, M/Sgt-USAF.ret., aged 86, passed away July 7, 2020 in Tempe Arizona.



Bob was born in Bennington on May 8, 1934 to Harry B. Amidon and Marguerite (Dow) Amidon. He received his education in Bennington, graduating in 1952 from Bennington High School and earned A.S. in aeronautics from Glendale, AZ Community College. He enlisted in 1952, retiring in 1975, at Luke AFB in Phoenix, Arizona. He served at many stateside locations as well as Newfoundland, Germany and Japan, during his 22 years active duty.



While at Pepperal AFB, Newfoundland he met the love of his life, Shirley Pope. They were married 64 and one half years. She passed on April 17, 2020.



Early on, Bob worked first in the radar, later the computer fields. He later worked at the Aeronautics division of Sperry (later Honeywell) in the Phoenix area until retirement.



Bob is survived by a son and daughter Scott and Karon Amidon, and his daughter-in-law, Diana Amidon, a grandson Michael Amidon and granddaughter Julie Pritchard. He is also survived by his sister, Jacqueline (Ray) Yates and his brother-in-law Claude (Shirley) Pope of Alberta. Also surviving is Ozzie, his faithful dog. He was predeceased by his wife and by his son, Robert W. Amidon in May, 2019.



The funeral will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to The Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, Arizona or any local hospice or the Maryvale Baptist Church in Phoenix.



