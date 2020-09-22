Robert Charles Burgess, 91 died Wednesday, September 16, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Robert was born December 5, 1928 in Barre, VT to Zilla Lea (Cole) and Charles Dearborn Burgess. He grew up in Chelsea, VT among the members of a large extended family, attending schools there, and graduated from Chelsea High School in 1946 with honors. That year he enlisted in the U.S. Army, attended the Signal Corp School at Fort Monmouth NJ, was discharged honorably in 1948 after serving at Fort Lewis, WA. He enrolled that fall at the University of Vermont in the Engineering curriculum. Leaving college in 1950 he went to work in the machine tool industry at Springfield, VT, then to United Aircraft in Hartford, CT. Finding he was not adaptive to inside work conditions he returned to Chelsea and became a carpenter, living there until 1958 and then moving to Florida due to a son's health issues. 1960 found him back in New England, where he started to supervise commercial and land development projects. The 1970's were spent working in the residential condominium field using manufactured housing units in scattered sites and large projects throughout New England and the Northeast. This was followed by working for various large corporations in the Eastern U.S., mostly in an executive capacity. He loved solving problems for other people, while often ignoring his own. Retired in 1992, the first two years were spent traveling and stay south in the winter. Becoming bored, he became an insurance inspector for insurability and damage for residential and commercial structure. He became active in the town government of Bennington, VT, serving many years on the Planning, Zoning & Design Review Board. He was appointed to the Bennington County Regional Commission serving 6 Years, enjoying every minute of it. He was also appointed to the governing board of the Bennington Career Development Center and was elected to the board when the appointment expired. These services ended when he moved to Oregon in 2007 where he enjoyed fishing and hunting with Jane Gates Capizzi while continuing to do insurance and census work. He moved to the Tulsa, OK area in 2017 to be with his son, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that he enjoyed greatly.
Robert loved sports. In High school he played the only two sports available, basketball and baseball. He enjoyed telling stories of some of the unusual basketball courts they played on. After High School he played for several town teams in both sports, but especially preferred pitching a baseball. His favorite team was Tunbridge. He was the only non-resident on the team, and they lost only 1 game in the 3 years he played there. On the Chelsea town team, he had the honor of having a future VT governor, F. Ray Keyser Jr., catch for him. Hunting, fishing, and golf were also a great pleasure, and he had the good fortune to pursue these pastimes throughout his life.
He married a Chelsea girl, Barbara Naef on February 26, 1950. To this union 4 children were born; a daughter Bette Dawn & three sons, Dale Robert; Gary Alan; Lee Cole. To these four spouses and children were added; Bette, Thomas Sprague, Zachary & Amber; Dale, Leslie; Zoe and Travis; Gary, Cathy; Neill & Caryn; Lee, Marisa; Kyle, Nathanael, Erika and Chelsea. There are 8 great Grandchildren; Ryan and Abigail Krantz; Owen Burgess; Andrew Burgess; Harper & Darci Koprivnik; Allwynn & Eilira Burgess.
Due to Covid/19 restrictions there will be no services at this time. A graveside Masonic service will be held in the Spring of 2021 in the Highland Cemetery in Chelsea, VT.
A private message of sympathy for the family can be shared at www.boardwayandcilley.com
. The Boardway & Cilley Funeral Home in Chelsea, VT is in charge of arrangements.