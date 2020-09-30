Robert C. Shemeth, a resident in Shaftsbury VT, died on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 while at one of his favorite past-times, selling antiques in his antique shop.
The son of Charles Shemeth and Mildren (Jepson) Shemeth, Bob was born in Lynn, MA on April 4, 1940. His father proudly served in World War II and his mother was a proud DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution). Bob was quite a successful athlete, especially at football, and earned a full football scholarship to Defiance College in Ohio, and ultimately played semi-professional football, in a New England League as a linebacker for the Hartford Knights, and then on to the Greenbay Packers.
Bob enjoyed many careers throughout his life, initially a professional football player, then a marketer in New York City for such companies as Clairol and several New York City-based corporations. Bob then had a robust 20 year career as an undercover detective at a Florida police department. He ultimately owned and operated Kimberly Farms Horse Stables in Shaftsbury, Vermont along with his wife, Valerie. Throughout these careers, Bob maintained his grandfather's love of antiques, and always maintained a side avocation and business of collecting and selling antiques.
Bob is survived by his wife of many decades Valerie; his daughter Kristin Lane Smith and her husband David Smith; his son Robin Shemeth; and grandchildren Parker Lane Smith and Robert Shemeth. His daughter Kimberly Anne predeceased him in 1987. Also surviving are many cousins and other relatives: Paul, Dori, June, Alex, Nicholas, Laura, Carolyn and David, Melissa and Paul, and their children.
Bob was a kind-hearted, loving man who was known on several occasions to give someone the shirt off his back. He never met a stranger, and enjoyed life to its fullest with many pastimes, including riding Harleys.
A public memorial service will be held outdoors at Bob and Valerie's business, Kimberly Farms, 1214 Cross Hill Rd, North Bennington, VT 05257, on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00pm. The rain day is Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00pm. Friends and family are invited. Masks are required and COVID restrictions will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Bob's favorite charity for at-risk youth, Gallop To Success, at www.GallopToSuccess.org
