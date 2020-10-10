1/1
Robert F. Rogalski
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Rogalski 65, former Chief of the Bennington Fire Department and a resident of East Road passed away peacefully on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on Tuesday October 13 at 1pm. Burial will take place in Park Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11am until 1pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To view the complete obituary or to send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Bennington Banner on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home and Cremation Service
213 West Main St.
Bennington, VT 05201
802-442-4329
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BenningtonBanner.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved