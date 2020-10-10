Robert F. Rogalski 65, former Chief of the Bennington Fire Department and a resident of East Road passed away peacefully on Friday October 9, 2020 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home on Tuesday October 13 at 1pm. Burial will take place in Park Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11am until 1pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Second Chance Animal Center in care of the Hanson Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201. To view the complete obituary or to send personal condolences, please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com
