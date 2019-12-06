|
|
Robert Gilbert Bennett, Sr.
Better known as Boley to his friends and Pop to his family
Pop fell into eternal slumber on the morning of December 4, 2019. He made it 9 decades! He and his four children, their spouses and a grandson celebrated his 90th birthday last month at the racino in Saratoga. We all came out winners that day - he with the slots and us having the day with him.
Never one to take life too seriously, Boley had a loud, gregarious laugh that would knock you off your chair if you didn't know him. We'll miss it. He had a comment for everyone and a joke for every situation. Pop could often be found having coffee mid-morning at Jean's in Hoosick Falls and in earlier years at Friendly's with his group of friends in Bennington. He was an all around funny, flirty, friendly and old-fashioned guy.
A life-long resident of Bennington, which suited him just fine, Pop was born on Oct. 26, 1929 at Putnam Memorial Hospital (now SVMC) to Barbara Cutler Robinson Bennett and Ralph R. Bennett, Sr. He was the youngest of two sons and was predeceased by his brother Ralph Bennett. His mother and our beloved Lil Gram died in 1995, leaving an empty space in all our hearts.
Boley served in the U.S. Air Force as a young adult and was honorably discharged in 1959 after more than six years of service. He was a jack of all trades and had his own business - Bennett Construction - all of his life. At one time he owned a thoroughbred horse that he exercised at Burgess Brothers sulky track and raced at the Pownal Racetrack. He loved the ponies and was happy go lucky when it came to gambling. He was a Mason and a Shriner for many years. He played the trumpet in the Battleday parades and was a jester, though we don't know much about his antics there because it was a top secret society. We assume there were lots of laughs, however.
He married Beverly Moore in 1960 in Bennington. He leaves a daughter Barbara (Andrew) White and a son Robert Jr. (Linda) Bennett. He later married Ruth Schiemenz and leaves two daughters, Melissa (Todd) Rogers and Penny (Eric) Mattson. His family has grown greatly over the years and he leaves behind 9 grandchildren Jared, Elijah, Kristi, Ethan, Soyer, Lucas, Baxter, Alayna and Myles. He had 7 great grandchildren: Arianna, Jake, Gryffin, Riley, Morgan, Greyson and Kenny. He also leaves his brother's three children Ralph III, Peter, Stephen and Mary Beth.
We will truly miss Pop's twinkling blue eyes and infectious laughter. He was a reliable and understanding father and a proud grandfather and great grandfather. We mourn the loss of our patriarch. If asked, we're sure he'd say, "I had a great life."
Friends may call at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington on Sunday December 8, 2019 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. The burial with military honors will take place in the family lot at the Old Bennington Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Guest book condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 6, 2019