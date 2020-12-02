Robert Huntley Shepard, 84, of Cary, N. C., passed away on November 18, 2020 in Durham, N.C. Bob was born on July 13, 1936 in North Adams, Massachusetts to the late Carl and Marion Shepard. He grew up in Williamstown, Massachusetts and spent much of his adult life in the Williamstown, MA and Bennington, VT, areas where he developed a lifelong love for New England sports teams, especially the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. A lover of history he enjoyed reading factual Civil War books and, following his retirement, could be found working on the grounds of the Bennington Monument. In his latter years, he and his wife Linda lived in S. Burlington, VT prior to finally moving to North Carolina where they enjoyed Greenway walks, picnics by one of the nearby lakes and exploring the many historical and unique places throughout the state.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Linda (Lamphier) Shepard; sons, Bruce Shepard (Kelly) and Robin Shepard (Monika); daughter, Lynette Shepard (John Harris); brothers, Carl Shepard (Annie), Ronald Shepard (Lucille) and Jackie Shepard (Nicky); sisters, Jean Hill (Laurie) and Patricia Lemaire (Arthur); sister in law, Lorraine Shepard; seven grandchildren (Shepard, Nesbit) and ten great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to Friends of Bennington Monument, 15 Monument Circle, Bennington, VT 05201 or the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina @ foodbankcenc.org
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at apexfuneral.net
