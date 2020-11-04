Robert J. Hannan, age 74, a resident of Chapel Road, died on Sunday, November 1st, 2020 surrounded by family following a long illness.
He was born in Bennington on September 9,1946 and was the son of the late John and Zelma (Klibas) Hannan. Bob received his education in Arlington Schools, and is a graduate of the Class of 1964. He is also a graduate of Putnam School of Nursing where he earned a Nursing Degree.
Bob proudly served in the Air Force during Vietnam, where he was on a flight crew retrieving wounded soldiers from battle. He served from December 1966 until December 1967.
He married the former Gwen Montgomery on September 7, 1968 at St. Anthony's Church in White River Junction, VT. Over the years, Bob has been employed at several area businesses including: The Computer Center in Bennington, Dunham's Furniture, Metropolitan Life Insurance, Pitney-Bowes Office Equipment, and as an Orderly at both the Vermont Veterans Home and a nurse at the former Weston-Hadden Convalescent Center in Bennington. Bob retired from the State of Vermont where he served as Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in 2008. Following retirement from Vermont state, Bob became a Deputy with the Bennington County Sheriff's Department.
Bob remained very involved in the local community over the years: as a co-founder of the Vietnam Veterans Chapter 601 of Bennington, Board Member and Trustee at the Vermont Veterans Home for thirteen years, a Board Member of the Bennington Rescue Squad, a Board Member of BROC and as a Board Member of Sacred Heart School. Bob was a Coach for Bennington Little League Baseball as well as a Middle School Girls' Softball. He is survived by his wife Gwendolen Montgomery Hannan, two daughters, Erin (Edward) Tifft of Hampstead, NC and Heather (Charles) Hannan of Shaftsbury, VT. Bob leaves his grandchildren: Caleb Tifft, Jadyn Tifft, Emma Tifft, Kiara Tifft, and Hope Tifft, as well as Shelby Hannan and Connor Hannan. His is survived by brother-in-law, Robert Montgomery Jr., and his wife AmyJo, niece Meagan Morgan, and nephews Robert Montgomery III and Edward Montgomery. Bob is predeceased by his parents, John and Zelma Hannan, in-laws, Robert and Alice Montgomery, brother, John V. Hannan, and sister-in-law, Julie Hannan.
Due to Covid-19 protocol, there will not be any calling hours scheduled. A Mass of Christian Death and Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00AM at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington for those that wish to attend. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the convenience of family and friends in Summer of 2021 in consideration of health and safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations: Bennington Rescue Squad, Second Chance Animal Shelter, Vermont Veterans Home, and/or Sacred Heart School, through E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington.
Guestbook condolences may be made at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net