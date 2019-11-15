|
|
Bennington - Robert J. Long, Sr., 88, a lifelong resident of Bennington passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Centers For Living and Rehabilitation with his loving family at his side.
Bob was born in Bennington on July 3, 1931, the son of Wilbur D. and Ellen Mae (Morrissey) Long. He was a graduate of Bennington High School. Bob's marriage to Mary Ann Theresa Racicot took place on August 5, 1950 and they had recently celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary with their entire family.
In his early years, Bob was employed at Ben Mont Papers and, later at H. Greenburg & Son. He retired as the building materials manager at the Henry M. Tuttle Co. following many years of service.
Bob was a faithful communicant of Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church in Bennington. He had served as an usher, on the Parish Council, the buildings and grounds committee and assisted in combining the Parishes of Sacred Heart and St. Francis de Sales.
Known as "Bobby Baseball" to his family and around the community, Bob played left field for the Bennington Wildcats in his early years. He later was the assistant coach to Post 13 baseball in the early 1970's. From there he went on to resurrect the Bennington Generals serving as President and, with a board of directors, raised money to field a team. The Generals enjoyed many successful seasons with Bob as President. In his later years, he became an avid Golfer.
In addition to his wife Theresa, Bob is survived by his children Kathleen "Kathie" Covey and her husband Bob of Underhill, Robert "Bucky" Long, Jr. and his wife, Barbara of Pownal, Joannne Szabo and her husband, Mark of Shaftsbury, Dale Long and his wife, Cindy of Bennington, David Long and his wife, Michelle of Swanton, Virginia "Ginny" DeJesus and her husband Marc of Shaftsbury and John Long of Bennington; many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces and nephews and several sisters-in-law.
Bob was predeceased by his siblings, Virginia Harrington, William Long and Richard Long, his granddaughter Kristin Long and grandson Gary King, Jr.
The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church, 238 Main St., in Bennington. There are no calling hours planned.
Bob's family would like to acknowledge the compassionate care provided by the staff at Centers For Living for both Bob and Theresa.
Should friends desire, gifts in Bob's memory may be made to the Residents Activity Fund at the Centers For Living and Rehabilitation or the VT in care of the Mahar & Son Funeral Home, 628 Main St, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Nov. 15, 2019