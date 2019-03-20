|
Robert Joseph Mumley, age 88, a resident of Harbour Rd. in Bennington died on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans Home.
He was born in Alburg, VT on November 30, 1930 and was the son of the late Clarence and Mary (Walker) Mumley. He received his education in local schools. Bob married the former Beverly Harnois, on November 11, 1956. Mrs. Mumley survives. He proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War and retired from the Naval Reserve after thirty one years of service. Bob ran his own service station in northern Vermont. He later worked as a heavy machine operator during the construction of the St. Lawrence Seaway. But his passion was to become a Game Warden, which he did and was eventually assigned to the southern part of the state where he worked for many years. Bob also worked as a Chittenden County Deputy Sheriff and for the Department of Corrections. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Bennington and had held all the offices, including Youth Activities Chairperson and Exalted Ruler. Bob has also been active in the Vermont State Employees Association, and is a Past President. He was a longtime member of the Stark Hose Fire Company in Bennington.
Besides his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Kim Williams of Woodford, and Bobbie O'Neil of Bennington. He also leaves three grandchildren; Jeremy (Tracee) O'Neil, Stephanie (Eric) Senecal and Katie (Eric) Favreau, and several great grandchildren. Bob has one brother, James (Colleen) Mumley and one sister, Sharon Boyce, and one sister-in-law, Lois Mumley and many nieces and nephews. Bob is predeceased by one brother, William Mumley, and a brother-in-law, Brian Boyce, as well as two sons-in-law; Daniel Williams, and Patrick O'Neil.
A prayer service will be held on Friday, March 22, at the Mahar and Son Funeral Home in Bennington at 9:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Death and Burial, at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church at 10:00AM. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday, March 21, from 5pm until 7pm. Members of the Bennington Elks Lodge will meet at 6:00pm to conduct services. Members of Law Enforcement will be gathering at 6:30pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elks Youth Activities Fund, through the office at Mahar and Son Funeral Home 628 Main Street, Bennington, VT 05201.
Published in Bennington Banner on Mar. 20, 2019