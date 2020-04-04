Home

POWERED BY

Services
E.P. Mahar and Son Funeral Home
628 Main Street
Bennington, VT 05201
(802) 442-2516
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mihuta
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Louis Mihuta


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Louis Mihuta Obituary
Robert Louis Mihuta, age 95, died peacefully at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington, Vermont on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a short illness.

Bob departed this world in the chaos and isolation brought on by the coronavirus. His family is looking forward to a celebration of his life when they can gather together once again. To read the full obituary or to leave the family condolences please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -