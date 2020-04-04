|
Robert Louis Mihuta, age 95, died peacefully at the Vermont Veterans' Home in Bennington, Vermont on Sunday, March 29, 2020, after a short illness.
Bob departed this world in the chaos and isolation brought on by the coronavirus. His family is looking forward to a celebration of his life when they can gather together once again. To read the full obituary or to leave the family condolences please visit the Mahar and Son Funeral Home website at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 4, 2020