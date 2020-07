Robert M. "Rob" Bartlett, 74, of Overlea Rd. in Bennington died on Friday, July 3, 2020.Graveside services for Rob will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington at 11:00AM. Memorial contributions can be made to the Office on Aging or the USO, to support our military through the Mahar and Son Funerl Home, Bennington. Rob's obituary and guestbook can be found at www.maharandsonfuneralhome.net