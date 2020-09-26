1/1
Robert S. Pratt
1945 - 2020
Robert S. "Stew" Pratt, 75, of Bennington, VT passed away September 22. He was the son of the late Robert T. and E. Betty Pratt of Pownal, VT.

Stew proudly served his country for 22 years in the U.S. Army. He received numerous decorations, including the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and the Expert Rifleman badge. After retiring in 1985 as a First Sargent, he did private security work that took him all over the U.S. and abroad. In his spare time, Stew loved to travel, hunt and ride his motorcycle.

Stew is survived by his sister, B. Janeen Pratt of East Greenbush, NY, and Milton (Kathy) Pratt of Halfmoon. NY.

Interment will be held on Tuesday, September 29, at 11am at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

Social Distance practices will be in effect and masks are required in the cemetery.

Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.

Published in The Bennington Banner on Sep. 26, 2020.
