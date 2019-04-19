|
Robert W. Appel, Sr., 83 of Hoosick, NY passed away April 16th at home under the care of Community Hospice. He leaves behind his wife Joyce and five sons Robert Jr., Brian, Dennis, David, and Michael.
Calling hours will be from 4pm to 6pm on Friday April 26th at the Mahar Funeral Home at 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. A small service will conclude at the end of calling. A gathering will be held at his home at a later date to celebrate his life.
A full obituary can be viewed at the funeral home website https://maharfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice or Town of Hoosick Rescue Squad through the funeral home in Bob's name.
Published in Bennington Banner on Apr. 19, 2019