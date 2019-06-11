|
|
Robert Wilson Mackey, 100, a resident of Hall Street, North Bennington, passed away May 31, 2019 at the Vermont Veterans' Home. Robert was born in Jamaica, NY on July 30, 1918, the son of the late James W. and Florence Hudson Mackey. The family moved to Shaftsbury, VT when he was entering high school and he graduated from North Bennington High School. Robert was a Master Mechanic and licensed electrician. He worked for Huntington's Garage, LeBlanc's Junkyard, and later retired from the Town of Bennington. He also repaired trucks for Whitman's Feed Store and Dailey's. Bob was a United States Army WWII veteran who served as an airplane mechanic and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer for the Army Reserves. He was a devoted member of the North Bennington Baptist Church serving as a Deacon and Trustee. He enjoyed traveling, yet he was happy to be home feeding peanuts to "his" blue jays every morning. In his retirement years, he spent his time and energy restoring bicycles for the children at Kurn Hattin Homes in Westminster, VT. It was his goal for every child to have their own bike which could be taken with them when they left Kurn Hattin. Robert is survived by his children James William Mackey III (Vicki) of Woonsocket, RI, Margot Hakes and her husband Charlie of Berlin, NY and Daphne Turner of Slippery Rock, PA, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Ann Peckham Mackey whom he married September 10, 1949. Mrs. Mackey passed away June 17, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his four siblings. He leaves behind two sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews along with his church family and devoted Hall Street neighbors. His passion was always to honor the Lord. He attributed his longevity to walking with the Lord and walking seven miles each way to high school. A memorial service for Robert will be held on Friday, July 5 at 11 AM at the North Bennington Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the family lot in Park Lawn Cemetery. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Robert's memory may be made to North Bennington Baptist Church or to Kurn Hattin Homes, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, P.O. Box 957, Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home, 213 West Main Street, Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on June 11, 2019