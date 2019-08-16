|
|
Roberta R. "Bird" Kennedy, 59, a resident of Water Street in North Bennington, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Visiting hours to celebrate Roberta's life will be held Sunday afternoon August 18, 2019 from 2-4pm at Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Homes 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Roberta's memory may be made to the family of Roberta R. Kennedy, c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home P.O. Box 957 Bennington, VT 05201. To send the family personal condolences and for complete obituary details please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home 213 West Main Street Bennington, VT.
Published in Bennington Banner on Aug. 16, 2019