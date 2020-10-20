Roger O. White, 72, of Hoosick Falls, NY passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020. He leaves behind his wife, Beverly, and their two sons, Andrew White of Malta, NY and Christopher White (Elizabeth) of East Greenbush, NY. Also, grandson Desmond White of East Greenbush, NY.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, October 20, from 4-7pm at Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls, NY. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 21, at 10am at the First Baptist Church of Hoosick Falls, NY. www.maharfuneralhome.com