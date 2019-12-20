|
Ronald J. Stevens, age 58, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at Evergreen Commons Nursing Home, E. Greenbush N.Y. related to complications from Diabetes. Born April 19, 1961, Ron was a lifelong resident of Potter Hill N.Y. before moving to the nursing home a few years ago. He was the youngest child of Harold and Jeannette (Lewis ) Stevens. Ron enjoyed sports. You could find him on the sidelines of his nieces or nephews, playing many varied games. He was an avid sportsman who loved hunting and fishing. He had a kind heart and was always available to lend a helping hand. Ron worked at many different jobs, most recently at Walmart in Center Brunswick until the decline of his health.
Ron is survived by his four siblings: Charlotte (Richard ) Humphrey, Harold ( Marion ) Stevens Jr. all from Hoosick Falls, NY. Kathy (Mark ) Hassenpflug, and Robert ( Laurel ) Stevens all in NH. He also had many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held on December 21, 2019, at Mahar Funeral Home in Hoosick Falls, NY. at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, Ron requested donations be made to the Town of Hoosick Falls Rescue Squad.
Published in Bennington Banner on Dec. 20, 2019